Buffalo Bills news: Team works out big-name wide receiver in search of depth

The Buffalo Bills are still trying to figure out how their wide receiver position is going to look this season. They traded away Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs to the conference-rival Houston Texans and lack depth at this position.

Buffalo exhausted a second-round pick on Keon Coleman. It also signed Curtis Samuel and Marquez Valdes-Scantling during the offseason. With Khail Shakir as a holdover, there is not a lot to like about this group right now.

It has led general manager Brandon Beane to look at the watered-down free agent market ahead of Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Bills worked out former Tennessee Titans top-five pick Corey Davis on Wednesday.

Davis, 29, was a first-round pick of the Titans out of Western Michigan back in 2017. He spent four seasons in Tennessee, recording a combined 207 receptions for 2,851 yards. Davis’ best performance came back in 2020 when he hauled in 65 passes for 984 yards and five touchdowns.

This led to Davis departing Tennessee for the New York Jets on a three-year, $37.5 million contract following that season.

Shockingly, Davis opted to retire after just two seasons with the Jets. He just recently announced an intention to unretire.

From a Bills perspective, it makes perfect sense to take a chance on Davis. That’s especially true if Buffalo opts to move on from the aforementioned Valdes-Scantling.