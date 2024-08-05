Buffalo Bills rumors: Surprise veteran could be on roster bubble

The Buffalo Bills wide receiver room will have a different look to it this coming season. They traded away star pass catcher Stefon Diggs to the conference rival Houston Texans and lost fellow receiver Gabe Davis in NFL free agency.

It’s a major talking point for the Bills as they enter the 2024 NFL season with a ton of question marks. It also puts a ton of pressure on MVP candidate Josh Allen at quarterback.

Buffalo did sign veterans Curtis Samuel and Marquez Valdes-Scantling in free agency while selecting Keon Coleman in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

It certainly is not a great wide receiver room. But if anyone can make it work, that’s Mr. Allen.

As for how the Bills’ depth chart at wide receiver will look Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals, we have somewhat of an update.

According to Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic, Valdes-Scantling could actually be on the chopping block.

As camp has gone on, there are clear signs that the top five may only be four, with Valdes-Scantling needing to battle his way back into it,” Buscaglia reported. “Valdes-Scantling has faded into the background in the last few practices. He has yet to make a strong impression in the passing game during team drills, and his opportunities with quarterback Josh Allen and the top unit have dwindled.”

The Bills’ insider went on to indicate that Coleman, Samuel, Khalil Shakir and Mack Hollins have all overtaken Valdes-Scantling on the hierarchy.

The 29-year-old Valdes-Scantling was released by Kansas City this past spring after spending two seasons with the team.

This past year saw him record just 21 receptions fo 315 yards and one touchdown. Prior to that, he had spent four seasons with the Green Bay Packers. The South Florida product’s best performance came back in 2020 when he recorded 33 receptions for 690 yards and six touchdowns.