Surprise Miami Heat rival reportedly a major threat to lure Jimmy Butler away from South Beach next summer

A new report suggests the Miami Heat should be very concerned about a specific rival team from the Eastern Conference luring Jimmy Butler away from South Beach next summer.

It has been a fairly quiet offseason in Miami. The Heat haven’t made any notable additions. And the only noise was in June when it looked like top star Jimmy Butler might force a trade out of town. However, even that animosity died down and the future Hall-of-Famer is pushing any contractual issues to next summer.

Next year, the six-time All-Star can opt out of the final year of his current contract. With rumors that the Heat are unsure about giving him a new long-term extension, Butler is likely to play out this season and look for one final big payday next summer. While many franchises would be interested, few will have the money to be a serious contender.

Jimmy Butler contract: Three years, $146 million

That is, except for the Brooklyn Nets. On Saturday, New York Post Nets beat writer Brian Lewis took a deep dive into the team’s rebuild. And how 2025 is set up to be a huge year for the franchise. Brooklyn has a boatload of valuable picks in next year’s draft that they could use in a blockbuster trade. But they also are in line to have the most available cap space of any team. And it could be as high as $65 million.

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler could be a top target of Brooklyn Nets next summer

It is why Lewis speculated that the organization should be viewed as a serious contender for Butler. If he does indeed opt out of the final year of his current contract.

“Miami GM Andy Elisburg said the Heat are in no rush to sign Butler to an extension, and Pat Riley wants to challenge the veteran to get more out of him. Butler reportedly has decided he’ll play out next season and won’t extend in Miami ahead of his opt-out in 2025,” Lewis wrote. “The odds of him picking up his player option are slim unless he agrees to a max deal with the Heat beforehand.

Jimmy Butler stats (2023-24): 20.8 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 5.0 APG, 1.3 SPG, 41% 3PT

“The six-time All-Star is the most accomplished standout [on the targets list] not named [Lebron] James, and he likes Brooklyn, according to sources close to the player. A lot can and likely will happen between now and next summer, including a draft lottery the Nets hope to win. But those picks are birds in a bush; free agency will be one in the hand.”

The Miami Heat are taking big risks by not trading Butler or giving him the extension he is hoping for. It will be interesting to see how it plays out in the months ahead.

