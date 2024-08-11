NBA insider reveals Steve Kerr’s likely replacement for United States Olympic basketball team in 2028

Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Steve Kerr took over as the head coach of the men’s USA basketball Olympic team in December 2021. While he led the team during the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Kerr’s only appearance as head coach during the Olympics came recently when he led Team USA to a gold medal. Unfortunately, that may be Kerr’s last run with the Olympic squad.

So, who will lead Team USA into the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics? If not Kerr, then who? We may have just gotten our answer.

Erik Spoelstra named as favorite to replace Steve Kerr as Team USA’s Olympic head coach

Steve Kerr can walk away from the United States Olympic team while saying mission accomplished. He led the team to a gold medal while coaching a roster filled with future Hall of Famers and other superstars. But if he won’t be available for the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics, it means another respected coach will have to replace him.

According to Forbes NBA insider Evan Sidery, the current internal favorite points to Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra. As a practical matter, Spoelstra coaching Team USA in 2028 makes a lot of sense. He’s already been operating as Kerr’s assistant with the United States basketball team, so he already knows what it’s like to work with a cast of stars.

He’s also one of, if not the best current coach in the NBA. Spoelstra often takes an undrafted free agent and turns them into a regular rotation player on a playoff team. While those players certainly deserve their own credit for developing their game, Coach Spoelstra is right there, providing insightful feedback and helping them reach their goals, too. It makes him a perfect fit to coach in the Olympics too.

