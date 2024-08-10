Winners, losers from Team USA’s gold medal win over France, including Stephen Curry and LeBron James

Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Team USA survived a scare from Serbia, delivering one of the most exciting basketball games in recent history. It all set the stage for the gold medal game against France, with LeBron James and Stephen Curry facing VIctor Wembanyama in Paris. All of the anticipation and hype were fulfilled. In a matchup between arguably the most talented Team USA roster ever and the future face of basketball (Wembyanyama), the United States and France delivered a clash that the entire basketball world enjoyed. Here are the winners and losers from Team USA’s 98-87 win.

Winner: Guerschon Yabusele, France

The entire world knew about Victor Wembanyama long before this game, but everyone was introduced to Guerschon Yabusele on Saturday. Taken by the Boston Celtics with the 16th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, the 6-foot-8 forward played in 74 career games (2017-'19), averaging 2.3 PPG in his NBA career. Facing Team USA, he erupted for 15 first-half points (5-for-10 from the field) and kept things close until Wembanyama settled in and took over. We're probably not going to see Yabusele in the NBA next season, however, as he seems quite happy as a star with Real Madrid. Guerschon Yavusele stats: 20 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals

Loser: Rudy Gobert, France

Rudy Gobert's biggest contribution to the gold medal game seemed to be serving as the recipient of trash talk from Anthony Edwards and other NBA stars. It's a role he is familiar with from the Western Conference Finals. France pulled Gobert from its starting lineup during the tournament for a reason and it's about a lot more than just a minor injury. The Summer Olympics showed the same thing as what we see in the NBA, great teams and All-Star bigs love exploiting Gobert. Rudy Gobert stats: 2 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals, 2 fouls

Winner: Devin Booker, Team USA

The United States needed a spark early when Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant's shots weren't falling, Devin Booker came through. He delivered 13 points in the first half, shooting 5-for-7 from the field with 2 rebounds and 2 assists. While he wasn't as present on the box score in the second half, Booker played whatever role Team USA needed. Let's also not forget his defense against Serbia is a big reason why the team reached the gold medal game. Devin Booker stats: 15 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists

Loser: Joel Embiid, Team USA

The United States brought Joel Embiid to the Paris Olympics for two matchups; Serbia and France. Credit to the Philadelphia 76ers star for playing a critical role offensively in the semifinal, but he was largely absent on Saturday. Embiid brought very little defensively and didn't make a real difference on the glass and Kerr eventually pulled him in favor of Anthony Davis. Embiid certainly still deserves a gold medal, but he also won't necessarily be missed by the United States in the 2028 Olympics. Joel Embiid stats: 4 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal

Winner: Victor Wembanyama, France

It's just a matter of time until Victor Wembanyama is the best basketball player in the world. France's equivalent of LeBron James, Wembanyama came through in the gold medal game with multiple threes, 20-plus points, he led the team in rebounds and played his usual excellent defense. He didn't get the gold medal, but something tells us he'll win one at some point for France. Victor Wembanyama stats: 26 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal

Loser: Tyrese Haliburton, Team USA

Indiana Pacers fans are rightfully upset they didn't get to see their favorite player take the court for Team USA in the final games. On a team with so many shooters, there's a valid argument that Haliburton's phenomenal vision and passing skills would be a great fit. The fact that Steve Kerr kept Haliburton on the bench is a testament to how bad Haliburton's defense is. The decision is more than justified, especially now that Team USA won its gold medal. Needless to say, Haliburton has something he needs to work on if he wants to have a bigger role in the 2028 Olympics. Tyrese Haliburton stats: 0 minutes played

Winner: Stephen Curry, Team USA

The best shooter in NBA history only had one thing missing from his resume, a gold medal. As he's done throughout his career, especially on the biggest stage, Curry's shot made the difference in the biggest moments. No shot stands out more than his triple with 2:48 remaining. France had turned a 10-point deficit into a three-point game with the home crowd going crazy. Curry silenced France. The big shots, the vision, the clutch gene. Curry is the biggest reason why the United States rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat Serbia and knocked out France to win the gold medal. Stephen Curry stats: 24 points, 5 assists, 2 steals, 1 rebound (8-for-13 form three_

Winner: LeBron James, Team USA

