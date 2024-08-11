Kevin Durant shades fellow NBA player after winning gold medal for Team USA

Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday, Kevin Durant made history. He became the first player to ever win four gold medals in men’s Olympic basketball. While Diana Taurasi holds the all-time record with six gold medals in Olympic basketball, Durant is the gold standard for the men’s side.

Unlike some of his fellow Team USA stars, Durant didn’t win by simply being on the team. He was a big part of the United States’ gold medal run.

Durant averaged 22.2 minutes per game, and his 26-point performance helped the United States defeat South Sudan 103-86. Team USA didn’t get to go up against Germany this time around, but one of their athletes previously had some very specific remarks about the difference between European and American basketball competition. Durant definitely took notice.

Kevin Durant hasn’t forgotten about Dennis Schroder’s criticism

On Saturday, Germany lost 93-83 to Serbia in their attempt to take home the bronze medal. One of their players, Dennis Schroder, who now plays for the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA, made a statement following Germany’s loss. Here’s what he said:

“European basketball is no entertainment, it’s straight IQ basketball, straight coaching. Really, really high IQ guys who know how to play the game. Serbia, Greece, Spain, France, Germany, so many teams out there who know how to play, is athletic, and I think there’s a lot of people from Europe in the NBA who make some noise.” Dennis Schroder

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant, the comedian that he is, took note of Schroder’s comments. So when Team USA won gold, he threw some shade at Schroder in the way that only Durant could.

That’s just hilarious and definitely entertaining. If nothing else, it should make for a fun matchup the next time Durant goes head-to-head with the Brooklyn Nets if Schroder is still on the team, since he often plays for different franchises. The Nets are the seventh team Schroder has played for, and being that it’s one of Durant’s former organizations too, the next Suns vs Nets game could provide some fireworks.

