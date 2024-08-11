Victor Wembanyama issues strong statement after France’s Olympic basketball run

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

If Victor Wembanyama didn’t have enough hunger to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a better record in 2024, he just got all the motivation he needed. France may not have won gold against the United States in their impressive Olympic basketball run, but taking silver isn’t a bad final result either. Just don’t tell that to Wembanyama.

The 2024 Paris Olympics were Wembanyama’s first taste of what it’s like to go up against the powerhouse that is Team USA. While it didn’t go his way, the Spurs superstar wants everyone to know he won’t settle for second place in the future.

Victor Wembanyama puts basketball world on notice after earning silver medal

Victor Wembanyama was one of the biggest reasons why France was so successful during their Olympic basketball run. Even in the finale against the United States, Wembanyama scored 26 points, grabbed seven rebounds, handed out two assists, and got a steal.

But according to the 7-foot-3 Frenchman, this was just the start of what’s to come. After the game, while donning his new silver medal, Wembanyama issued a warning to his fellow basketball athletes.

“I’m learning, and I’m worried for the opponents in a couple of years.” In FIBA or the NBA? “Everywhere.” Victor Wembanyama after winning silver medal

Wembanyama already won Rookie of the Year during his debut NBA season. But the Spurs only managed to finish with a 22-60 record.

He did, however, lead the NBA with 3.6 blocks per game. He also scored 21.4 points per game, showing the pro level was not too big of a challenge for the 20-year-old. While he was very impressive as a rookie, all expectations are that he’ll continue improving, possibly even becoming an MVP candidate over the next few seasons.

Yet, he won’t get another chance to win gold until the 2028 Olympics take place in Los Angeles. Luckily, Team USA will look much different by then, with LeBron James and Steph Curry very doubtful to still be playing. But that doesn’t mean the United States won’t have other stars taking their place. Yet, France showed they were very capable of hanging with the best of the best too, setting up what should be another very entertaining Olympic basketball run four years from now.

