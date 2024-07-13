Los Angeles Lakers’ Bronny James reveals if he’s willing to play in G-League this season

Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

During the 2024 NBA Draft, agent Rich Paul reportedly called teams instructing them not to draft Bronny James other than the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns. With Bronny now playing for the Lakers, the next question is what level he’ll play at next season.

Coming out of high school, James was a heralded recruit and a projected first-round talent in the NBA Draft. However, he went into cardiac arrest last summer and struggled in a reserve role with the USC Trojans as a freshman. By the end of his first season, many questioned if he would be drafted at all.

Related: Top players to watch in NBA Summer League, including Bronny James

Bronny James stats (Summer League): 8 PPG, 5 RPG, 2 SPG

A strong performance in the pre-draft process pushed him into the second round. That’s when James’ representatives reportedly informed NBA teams he would only play for the Lakers and Suns. Los Angeles also signed the second-round pick to a lucrative contract, worth far more than the 55th overall pick typically gets.

It raised questions about whether or not the Lakers front office would be willing to send Bronny to the G-League, a move that could seemingly impact the organization’s relationship with LeBron James. However, it appears Bronny is open to spending some time in the development league.

Related: Early returns from Bronny James’ Summer League performances

Speaking to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, James said he is willing to play in the G-League this season as long as the Lakers’ organization is committed to his development.

“I’m just looking forward to any basketball I play, no matter what level I’m playing at.” Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James on if he’s willing to play in the G-League

Bronny James contract: $1.157 million salary (2024-’25), $1.95 million salary (2025-’26), $2.296 million salary (2026-’27), $2.486 million club option for 2027

James has not performed well in the Summer League thus far, struggling with turnovers and his shooting. While he attributes it to a slump, it has strengthened the belief many had around the league that he isn’t NBA-ready and won’t be this season.

Related: Troubling Los Angeles Lakers news reveals big issue for franchise

Ultimately, playing in the G-League might be the best thing for James. It would give him the playing time he’s looking for and he could develop behind the scenes without his role in the Lakers rotation being a debate topic.