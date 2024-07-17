Bill Belichick plotting 2025 NFL return, targeting one major accomplishment

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

For the first time since 1975, Bill Belichick will not be coaching in the NFL. It’s a big adjustment, not just for the coach with six Super Bowl rings, but also for fans who have witnessed Belichick roaming the sidelines ever since they were born.

We know Belichick’s living the good life these days, dating a 24-year-old former cheerleader, but he still wants to be let back into the NFL. The Atlanta Falcons considered hiring Belichick but ultimately decided Raheem Morris was the best long-term fit. But what about next offseason, when the NFL hiring cycle begins again? That’s when Belichick expects to have more luck finding his next suitor.

Bill Belichick still wants NFL’s all-time coaching wins record

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the league may not be without Belichick for long.

“Bill Belichick intends to coach in 2025. He’s staying engaged in the game. He’s showing up to roasts. He’s now going to be on Inside the NFL. We’ve seen him showing up to different events. He’s fully invested in he wants to coach again. He wants to pursue the all-time wins record. Those are things that really matter a lot to Bill Belichick.” – Tom Pelissero

For the record, Belichick is 26 wins behind tying Don Shula for the NFL’s all-time wins record by a head coach. But of course, Belichick will have to coach for at least two seasons, likely at least three, to surpass Shula’s record of 328 wins as a head coach. For now, Belichick ranks third, with 302 wins, 16 behind George Halas, who has 318.

