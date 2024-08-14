Baltimore Ravens news: Coach hospitalized due to ‘acute illness’

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris has been doing his thing as a coach in football for nearly a half-century. He’s among the most respected in the league at his position.

That’s one of the reasons why Wednesday’s news is so difficult for the Ravens and others around the NFL.

Baltimore announced that D’Alessandris was hospitalized over the weekend due to what the team is calling an “acute illness.”

“Coach D’Alessandris is widely respected and cherished in our organization,” Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said in a statement, via NFL.com. “As he focuses on his health, we offer him unwavering support.”

The Ravens also announced that they have hired George Warhop to fulfill D’Alessandris’ role until he’s able to return. The veteran offensive line coach remains hospitalized.

Related: Baltimore Ravens schedule, results and more

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The 70-year-old D’Alessandris has been with the Ravens since back in 2017. After spending years as an assistant in a variety of different roles, both in college and the professional ranks, D’Alessandris earned his first NFL gig with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2008.

He also served as the Buffalo Bills’ offensive line coach (2010-12) and in the same role with the then-San Diego Chargers (2013-15).