Baltimore Orioles and Craig Kimbrel blow another big lead: 5 closers they must target before July 30 trade deadline

Following another blown lead on Thursday, the pressure on the Baltimore Orioles front office to make a blockbuster trade to improve the bullpen is at a new high.

Entering the MLB games today, the Orioles are in a serious battle with the New York Yankees for the American League East title. They currently own a two-game lead but it could have easily been just one after a disastrous finishing to their game against the Miami Marlins on Thursday.

Baltimore went into the top of the ninth with a 6-3 lead and seemed headed to an easy win. Then Craig Kimbrel came in to close and blew his sixth save of the season. He could not hold the lead and let three Marlins cross home before he was pulled with two outs in the inning.

It was the latest instance that showed if the Orioles hope to be a title contender in 2024, Craig Kimbrel can’t close games for them in the playoffs. Fortunately for Baltimore, they have a ton of valuable trade assets in the minor leagues and there are several strong options on the trade market.

Here are five closers the Baltimore Orioles should target before the July 30 trade deadline.

5 closers the Baltimore Orioles must target before the July 30 MLB trade deadline

Tanner Scott

Miami Marlins closer Tanner Scott is arguably the top reliever on this year’s trade market. And it’s understandable why since the All-Star has pitched to a 1.24 ERA in 42 impressive appearances this season. Scott is the best option available, especially with Oakland Athletics closer Mason Miller unlikely to be traded this month.

Kenley Jansen

While he is passed his prime, Boston Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen remains a pretty reliable closer in the MLB. Some might argue he is a lateral move. But if the Orioles strike out trying to land the best closers on the market, Jansen would be a strong and affordable option that could serve as a setup man and failsafe for Kimbrel.

Carlos Estevez

Despite being on a bad Los Angeles Angels team the last two years, Carlos Estevez has turned into one of the better closers in the American League. He is likely to be available this week and might be a bit more affordable than Tanner Scott. He is having a career year, and like Jansen, he could be a great failsafe if Kimbrel continues to falter down the stretch.

Pete Fairbanks

Pete Fairbanks has been a good reliever for several years. But now, he has proven to be a very reliable arm late in games as well. The Tampa Bay Rays will be in sell mode this week and acquiring Fairbanks makes sense for Baltimore.

Not only would he be a benefit in 2024, but he is under team control for another season and has a club option in 2026. Both years are for very reasonable rates.

Mason Miller

After Mason Miller fractured his pinky this week it seems even more unlikely that he will not be moved. However, if the O’s feel they are one great closer away from winning a title, he would be their top target. The All-Star has electrifying stuff and is under team control for several more years. The big question is would Baltimore give up premium prospects for a relief pitcher?