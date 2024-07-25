Baltimore Orioles trade deadline needs could lead to reunion with pitcher on a dominant run

Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Don’t look now, but the Baltimore Orioles are in first place of the AL East, holding a very slim 1.5-game lead over the New York Yankees. Unlike their bigger market rivals, the Orioles aren’t typically one who makes significant trade deadline additions, but these are not your grandfather’s birds.

Boasting what’s widely regarded as the best farm system in baseball, the Orioles have an abundance of trade assets, it’s just about finding the right pieces who fit the mold. One area the front office is likely to address before the July 30 MLB trade deadline is patching up the pitching staff.

A top option on the market is actually a starting pitcher that Orioles fans know all too well, even if they’ve maybe tried to forget his first stint with the team. Yet, there’s a chance he could be coming back for more.

Baltimore Orioles wouldn’t hesitate to bring Jack Flaherty back after down year

The Baltimore Orioles have been through this same exercise before. Last season, when they needed pitching upgrades, they turned to a trade for Jack Flaherty, swapping three prospects in exchange for the right-handed starter.

It didn’t go as planned. Flaherty struggled in Baltimore, allowing an inflated 6.75 ERA across seven starts. His advanced stats looked a bit better, suggesting Flaherty may have fallen victim to a bit of bad luck, with an FIP of 4.84.

But this year has been much different for Flaherty, despite pitching for a Tigers team that has experienced a rollercoaster season.

Jack Flaherty stats (2024): 7-5, 2.95 ERA, 133 K, 0.96 WHIP

According to The Athletic, just because Flaherty struggled in his brief stint in Baltimore, it doesn’t mean the front office would be afraid to trade for him again, less than one year later.

“Normally when a rental acquisition underperforms for his new club, that club wants no part of a reunion. But in the case of Detroit Tigers right-hander Jack Flaherty, the Baltimore Orioles would not rule out trading for him again, according to a source briefed on the team’s thinking.

While Flaherty, 28, was far from a success after joining the Orioles from the St. Louis Cardinals at last year’s deadline, Baltimore officials recognized he was pitching under extenuating circumstances. He already had thrown 109 2/3 innings after combining for only 154 2/3 the previous three seasons due to injuries. The Orioles knew he might wear down, but their choices in a thin market were limited. So, when Flaherty stumbled to a 6.75 ERA in 34 2/3 innings, it wasn’t exactly a surprise.” – Ken Rosenthal and Katie Woo on Jack Flaherty/Baltimore Orioles

Once again, Flaherty is on an expiring contract, and while the Orioles didn’t re-sign him in free agency, making an upgrade is far better than standing pat. However, his situation is complicated by the fact that the Orioles would much prefer to add someone who they know will be around for more than one season, especially since Corbin Burnes is also headed for free agency once the season ends.

