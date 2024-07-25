Injury to Oakland Athletics star Mason Miller could derail MLB trade deadline plans for teams

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Oakland Athletics All-Star closer Mason Miller has been the subject of trade rumors throughout the summer. He’s performed like the best closer in the game and has drawn interest from several contending teams.

While the A’s asking price in talks surrounding Miller have been sky high, it has not stopped rumors from continuing to pop up.

Unfortunately for contending teams, this latest update could suggest that Miller will not be dealt ahead of the July 30 MLB trade deadline.

Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports that the A’s have placed Miller on the injured list with a fractured pinkie on his non-throwing hand. Per the report, Miller suffered said injury when he put his hand down awkwardly on a training table as he prepared for an exercise. Talk about a freak injury.

Oakland Athletics unlikely to deal Mason Miller ahead of MLB trade deadline

The injury seems minor. It’s also on his non-throwing hand. This could still lead to contending teams making a move for Miller despite the injury.

However, the likelihood of Oakland moving Miller was never great in the first place. He’s under team control for five more seasons at what will be a cheap price compared to the broader MLB market. Miller has also performed at an incredible level for the otherwise lowly A’s.

Mason Miller stats (2024): 1-1 record, 2.21 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, 70 strikeouts, 40.2 innings

Things are also complicated by the fact that the 25-year-old Miller has openly suggested he’d like to make the shift back to being a starter. That was his role during a dominating minor league career.

If so, Oakland’s asking price in any trade would increase even more. Right now, it’s a stronger likelihood that he’ll be moved during the winter.