Baltimore Orioles may be frontrunners to trade for top AL Cy Young candidate

Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Orioles are almost on pace to win 100 games. Last season, they actually did win 101 games, but it still didn’t lead to any postseason success. So, while they may be comfortably in place to reach the playoffs entering MLB games today, there’s no guarantee they’ll be any better off this season.

One way the Orioles could boost their chances of playing deep into October is by improving the roster ahead of the July 30 MLB trade deadline. Baltimore’s fans have already seen the New York Yankees make a significant addition by trading for Jazz Chisholm Jr. The Orioles have made a move too, but adding Seranthony Dominguez and Cristian Pache comes nowhere close to the impact Chisholm is expected to have in New York.

However, the Orioles could be on the verge of making a blockbuster trade that is sure to get the fanbase excited about their chances to win the World Series.

Related: Garrett Crochet sent Chicago White Sox front office into a ‘rage’

Baltimore Orioles pursuing Tarik Skubal trade

Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-USA TODAY Sports

According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, the Detroit Tigers and Baltimore Orioles are actively discussing a trade involving Tarik Skubal. However, a trade agreement isn’t close as of Monday morning. Yet, with less than 48 hours to go before the trade deadline passes, time is running out for both sides.

Tarik Skubal stats this season: 12-3, 2.35 ERA, 130 IP, 150 SO, 0.923 WHIP

One player who could be involved in the trade discussions, as Morosi mentioned, is Baltimore’s Kyle Stowers. The 26-year-old is stuck behind other outfielders in Baltimore, but he’s hit well when given a chance.

Kyle Stowers stats this season: .306/.297/.500/.797, 1 HR, 9 RBI (37 PA)

He’d become an everyday player in Detroit, yet the Orioles will have to include other prospects Detroit covets too. Yet, with Baltimore boasting the best farm system in baseball, that shouldn’t be too big of an obstacle.

Still, Morosi reports that a Skubal trade is “much more likely” than Chicago’s Garrett Crochet being moved. With the Orioles on the hunt for a frontline starter, that could mean they’ll do what’s necessary to land Skubal. Chances are, they’ve already discussed a few different trade packages with Baltimore. Now it’s just about finding a deal that works for everyone.

.@jonmorosi thinks a Tarik Skubal trade is "much more" likely than a Garrett Crochet at this time.#MLBCentral | #TradeDeadline pic.twitter.com/hqPkd38Fs0 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 29, 2024

Related: MLB trade rumors suggest Atlanta Braves may be on the verge of landing young Chicago White Sox cornerstone