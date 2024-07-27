New York Yankees swing biggest trade of MLB deadline with All-Star acquisition

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees had been targeting several high-profile targets ahead of the July 30 MLB trade deadline. On Saturday, Yankees GM Brian Cashman made his big move, landing a versatile All-Star capable of playing in the infield or the outfield.

New York Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm trade provides big boost

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the New York Yankees have traded for Jazz Chisholm from the Miami Marlins. Chisholm has long been mentioned as a potential trade target for many teams, but the Yankees have emerged with the biggest acquisition of the deadline thus far.

The Yankees are sending multiple prospects to the Marlins, including catcher Agustin Ramirez. He’s the 20th-ranked prospect in the Yankees’ farm system, according to MLB.com. But the 22-year-old is not expected to be a contributor until 2026, despite getting off to a really hot start this season in the minor leagues.

Marlins are getting Catcher Agustin Ramirez in the deal. 22 year old Catcher. 20 Homers in the minors this season. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) July 27, 2024

In addition to Ramirez, the Marlins are also getting infielder Jared Serna and infielder/outfielder Abrahan Ramirez. Serna is ranked even higher than Ramirez, coming in at 19th on MLB.com’s top Yankees prospects list. The 22-year-old is likely still a couple years away from reaching the major leagues.

As for Chisholm, he provides a new potential leadoff hitter in New York. He’s started 60 games as Miami’s leadoff hitter, posting an OPS of .725. Still, that’s head and shoulders above what the Yankees have produced, which is an OPS of .643.

Jazz Chisholm stats this season: .249/.323/.407/730, 13 HR, 50 RBI, 22 SB

The Yankees are expected to play Chisholm in the infield, but he’s likely to see some time in the outfield too. No matter where he plays, Chisholm provides pop, plus speed, and of course, the type of star power that should make him another fan favorite among a roster full of impact players.

Jazz Chisolm Jr (Acquired by New York) is an electric and very athletic 2B/CF



He has a 103 wRC+ through 430 PA and adds some oomph to the Yankees struggling offense



He's a very fun player to watch, and now he's on one of the biggest stages in baseball! pic.twitter.com/FDWsulzURR — Thomas Nestico (@TJStats) July 27, 2024

