YouTuber Cleetus McFarland to race at Daytona

Garrett Mitchell, D/B/A Cleetus McFarland, is going to make his ARCA Racing Series debut next month in the season opening race at Daytona International Speedway for Rette Jones Racing.

The popular YouTuber, who purchased Desoto Raceway Park and rechristened Freedom Factory for the purposes of car related skits and shenanigans, tested for the team last week and was comfortable enough with the experience to put a deal together to race.

While Mitchell has raced in a variety of categories, ARCA has also long been a place where drivers of lesser renoun or non-traditonal backgrounds have raced at Daytona and Talladega where it’s more about being wide-open on the throttle and drafting.

Rette Jones Racing is also one of the better cars and engines a driver could rent so Mitchell is not playing around with this entry.