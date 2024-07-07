What happened to Ty Gibbs that led to a Cole Custer NASCAR pit penalty

Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The start of the second stage marked the unraveling of the race for Cole Custer on Saturday in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in Downtown Chicago.

Gibbs and Custer came down pit road in third and fifth place respectively. Gibbs was moving at a snail’s pace and Custer opted to drive around him as a result.

NASCAR called a penalty against the Stewart-Haas Racing No. 00 team because passing on pit lane is only permitted after a car signals it’s intent to pull into its pit box.

Custer was enraged when sent to the rear of the field because he was losing time riding behind the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19 car.

And as it turns out, Gibbs just made a mistake, and shared it on the NBC Sports broadcast.

“I just was taking a break out there, I was going slow,” Gibbs said with a laugh. “Nah, I was in first gear. I was in the wrong gear. So that’s not — that’s a little embarrassing. But we finally got back around them.”

Gibbs went on to finish second while Custer suffered through a myriad of issues and finished 18th.