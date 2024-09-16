Top 10 takeaways from Week 3 of the Big Ten

Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

BAMA BASHES BADGERS

It really was never in doubt Alabama was going to beat Wisconsin Saturday in Madison. The question was more by how much? The answer was 32 points as The Crimson Tide literally rolled to a 42-10 win. Jalen Milroe three for three touchdowns and ran for a couple more as Alabama controlled the game from the opening kickoff. It got so bad for Badgers fans, they headed to the exits at the end of the third quarter as soon as the signature “Jump Around” finished playing in the stadium.

PACIFIC NORTHWEST SHOWDOWN – PT. 1

Washington State handed arch rival Washington a loss when the Cougars stopped the Huskies on a fourth-and-goal from the one yard line with just 1:07 remaining in the game. Washington settled for field goals in three previous drives and came up short of staying undefeated losing 24-19 Saturday in the traditional Apple Cup game.

PACIFIC NORTHWESET SHOWDOWN – PT. 2

The Dillon Gabriel Show was on full display as the talented Oregon quarterback led the Ducks to an easy 49-21 victory to Oregon State. Gabriel threw for 291 yards and a couple of touchdowns while also running 64 yards for another score. The Ducks are perfect through three games as they head into Big Ten Conference play.

MICHIGAN’S MUST WIN

It wasn’t supposed to be as difficult as it turned out but Michigan was able to hold on and beat Arkansas State 28-18 in The Big House. On the bright side, the Wolverines’ running game was strong with Kalel Mullings running for a career-high 153 yards and a couple of scores. But the other side of the coin were three picks for QB Davis Warren who continues to struggle for the Wolverines behind center. He will be replaced by Alex Orji who will start this week against USC.

HOOSIERS CRUISE IN CALIFORNIA

Indiana rolled past UCLA in the Rose Bowl 42-13 as the Hoosiers high-powered offense was way too much to contain for the Bruins. Quarterback Kurtis Rourke threw for four touchdowns and 307 yards as Indiana sparkled in The Rose Bowl. New head coach Curt Cignetti is the first Indiana coach to start his career 3-0 since Bill Lynch in the 2007 season.

SUCCESS FOR NEW NU QB

Jack Lausch took over as Northwestern’s quarterback and after a slow start got rolling against Eastern Illinois to lead the Wildcats to a 31-7 win over the Panthers. Lausch, a product of Chicago area high school Brother Rice, threw for two touchdowns and 227 yards in his debut behind center.

PURDUE PUMMELED BY NOTRE DAME

The Fighting Irish were fighting mad after their upset loss to Northern Illinois a week ago Saturday. Notre Dame took out its frustration on Purdue stomping on the Boilermakers 66-7. ND racked up 362 yards rushing in what was the most lopsided loss in Purdue’s 137 year history. Head coach Ryan Walters the loss “was on him,” but his players certainly had a lot to do with the humiliating loss.

IOWA SCORES POINTS

You don’t often see an Iowa Hawkeyes team put 38 points on the board but they did in Saturday’s victory over Troy. However Iowa trailed in the game and did have to rally back for the victory. Kaleb Johnson rushed for 173 yards, his third straight 100 yard rushing game.

MARYLAND PREVAILS

The Terps were looking to bounce back from a home loss against Michigan State with a tough road game at Virginia. The two former ACC rivals went back and forth before Maryland was able to shake off a slow start to win 27-13. Virginia’s four turnovers helped the Cavaliers’ demise and Tai Felton continued his hot start to the season with nine receptions for 117 yards in Maryland’s victory.

ILLINOIS ROLL CONTINUES

The Fighting Illini did not have a letdown after beating Kansas the week before taking care of Central Michigan quite easily in 30-9 victory. Illinois’ 3-0 mark will get a major test this week with a trip to Lincoln to take on the surging Nebraska Corn Huskers.

