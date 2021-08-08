Washington Football Team vs Patriots: Week 1 NFL preseason preview

The Washington Football Team and New England Patriots will kick off their 2021 NFL preseason schedules on Aug. 11. It is the second NFL preseason game this fall. Below, we preview the initial matchup between two storied franchises.

Washington Football Team vs Patriots: What you need to know

Patriots host Washington at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Thursday, August 12th at 7:30 pm EST on NFL Network.

Sportsnaut forecasts the New England Patriots beat the New England Patriots, 27-21

Odds: Washington is a 2-point favorite with the over/under set at 34.

Taylor Heinicke vs. Mac Jones

Jun 15, 2021; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (50) participates in a drill during the New England Patriots minicamp at the New England Patriots practice complex. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Both Washington and New England are holding quarterback competitions in training camp, but the starter is likely decided already, With veterans Cam Newton and Ryan Fitzpatrick projected to play no more than a drive or two in the first preseason game, the Washington Football Team vs Patriots game all comes down to the backups.

Mac Jones, the No. 15 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, is generating rave reviews this summer. Meanwhile, Taylor Heinicke is coming off a stunning performance in the NFC Wild Card Game that earned him a lucrative extension.

Heir to the throne: The Patriots waited more than a year to find their Tom Brady successor and their patience might pay off. Jones, who led college football with an 84.2% adjusted completion rate last season (PFF) is already displaying starting-caliber qualities in New England.

Advantage: New England Patriots

New England Patriots wide receivers vs Washington Football Team’s cornerbacks

Jul 30, 2021; Foxborough, MA, United States; New England Patriots receiver Nelson Agholor (13) reacts during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

One of the best parts about the NFL preseason is seeing young players get an opportunity to shine with positions on the depth chart at stake. That’s the case with both of these teams and there are additional storylines thanks to free-agent additions and trade possibilities.

N’Keal Harry watch: While a majority of the players in this game compete for spots on their current roster, this 2019 first-round pick will compete to attract interest from other NFL teams. After requesting a change of scenery, Harry can use the snaps he receives to prove he is an NFL-caliber weapon.

While a majority of the players in this game compete for spots on their current roster, this 2019 first-round pick will compete to attract interest from other NFL teams. After requesting a change of scenery, Harry can use the snaps he receives to prove he is an NFL-caliber weapon. A nickel in Washington: Washington’s defense is set on the boundaries with William Jackson III and Kendall Fuller, but the starting spot in the slot is still open. Benjamin St-Juste, a third-round pick who grew up playing football in Canada is a player to watch.

There is going to be plenty of talent on the field in this matchup, even with top starters likely seeing limited action. New England will give us a first look at Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne and Marvin Hall in their new uniforms. THey’ll be challenged by Washington’s deep secondary, including Jimmy Moreland, Darrick Forrest, Troy Apke and St-Juste.

Advantage: Washington Football Team

Washington’s defensive front vs. Patriots’ offensive line

Jun 10, 2021; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat (90) talks with Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) prior to drills as part of minicamp at Inova Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Washington doesn’t boast the depth along the edge we saw in 2020, but this is still a talented front seven. First-round pick Jamin Davis makes his NFL debut at linebacker, Shaka Toney gets to prove he was worth more than a 7th-round pick and then there’s the Chase Young-Montez Sweat duo.

Patriots’ cohesion: New England is set along the offensive line with its five starters (Isaiah Wynn, Mike Onwenu, David Andrews, Shaq Mason, Trent Brown), but it will take time for the group to find chemistry. They will be put to the test against a young, explosive and powerful defensive front.

New England is set along the offensive line with its five starters (Isaiah Wynn, Mike Onwenu, David Andrews, Shaq Mason, Trent Brown), but it will take time for the group to find chemistry. They will be put to the test against a young, explosive and powerful defensive front. Rookie showcase: We may not see the stars (Chase Young, Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen) much in this game, but that just means more time for the rookies. It’s a great opportunity for Davis, Toney and William Bradley-King to make a strong first impression.

If Bill Belichick wants to give his starters along the offensive line more snaps, the advantage goes to New England. But, given the risk of injury, young talent and available playing time must be considered. With either outcome, this is a key aspect to watch.

Advantage: Washington Football Team

The bottom line: One important factor to keep in mind, COVID-19 will greatly influence player availability in this game. But whoever is on the field, there’s a guarantee fans will see two great coaching staffs put their young players in the best spot to make a positive impression. That’s another part of what makes this Washington Football Team vs Patriots matchup fun.

