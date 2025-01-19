Washington Commanders receive ominous update on key starter’s injury status for NFC Championship

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Before the game kicked off, few gave the Washington Commanders a chance to eliminate the Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. Yet, it didn’t take long to realize how wrong many NFL analysts were.

In the highest-scoring second quarter in the history of the NFL Playoffs, the Commanders managed to blow past the Lions on their way to a 45-31 win. Yet, in the process of doing so, the Commanders also lost a key starter to what may be a season-ending injury.

Sam Cosmi out for remainder of Washington Commanders playoff run

Credit: Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Almost everything that could have gone right, seemingly went the Washington Commanders’ way on Saturday night. Almost everything.

The one thing that didn’t go their way, was when starting right guard Sam Cosmi got his leg rolled up during Brian Robinson’s touchdown run in the second quarter. Cosmi, 25, has been a valuable part of the Commanders’ season, playing 1,157 snaps at right guard, where he allowed just one sack.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Cosmi’s MRI revealed a torn ACL. This means the Commanders won’t have their starting right guard for the rest of the NFL Playoffs, including the Super Bowl, if they advance past the NFC Championship. It may even place his status for the start of the 2025 season in danger.

Pro Football Focus charted Cosmi as the 34th-best guard in the NFL this season. He also graded well in pass protection, earning the 21st-best mark among guards. While Jayden Daniels’ athletic ability helps mask some holes that open up along the Commanders’ offensive line, it helps to have consistency, and Cosmi has started all 19 of Washington’s games this season.

