NFL insider throws caution at Washington Commanders’ blockbuster trade for Marshon Lattimore

Of all the teams who made NFL trade deadline moves, the Washington Commanders had the splashiest acquisition. Four-time Pro Bowl players don’t get traded often, but the Commanders managed to steal Marshon Lattimore away from the Saints anyway.

The Commanders didn’t have to part with much. Washington sent a third, fourth, and sixth-round pick to New Orleans in exchange for Lattimore and a fifth-round selection. For a 7-2 Commanders team, it only makes sense to add more talent, and that’s exactly what Washington accomplished. Yet, some NFL analysts aren’t so sure Lattimore is the player many still expect him to be.

There’s no doubt Marshon Lattimore can help the Washington Commanders compete this season. He’ll become an immediate starter in Dan Quinn’s defense, which ranks 11th in scoring but 21st in pass yards allowed per play.

However, some aren’t sure he’s the elite talent that many think he is. Perhaps that’s why the Commanders didn’t have to give up the farm for the 28-year-old.

“Is Lattimore the same guy he was earlier in his career? Talking to execs who’ve watched him, the answer is no—he’s still good, but not what he was a year or two ago. Although one mentioned to me that he hasn’t looked as engaged this year, so it might simply be a matter of turning up his effort, which Lattimore presumably can do for his new team.” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer on Marshon Lattimore

No matter what, Lattimore brings a lot of experience to a young secondary in need of an upgrade. Plus, Lattimore’s under contract through 2026, so this trade isn’t just about competing this season, it’s about helping Washington be a top contender for years to come.

Who knows? Maybe all Lattimore needed was a change of scenery. Going from a 2-7 team to a 7-2 one definitely meets that goal.