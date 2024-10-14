Washington Commanders star feared to have suffered season-ending injury

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A regime change, along with the arrival of Dan Quinn and Jayden Daniels, has completely turned around the Washington Commanders. After six weeks, the Commanders are one of the best teams in the NFL, sitting pretty at 4-2.

But now they may be forced to play out the rest of the season without one of their top defenders who suffered an injury in Sunday’s 30-23 loss to the Ravens.

Washington Commanders’ Jonathan Allen may need season-ending surgery

Not only did the Washington Commanders lose on Sunday, they also lost a key part of their defense. Two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jonathan Allen has started all six games on Dan Quinn’s defense this season, but Week 6 may have been his final appearance of the season.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Allen is “feared to have suffered a significant pectoral injury” that will require season-ending surgery. While the early diagnosis is far from ideal, the 29-year-old is currently seeking a second opinion.

Allen has a $21.4 million cap hit this season and a $23 million cap hit in 2025, in what is the final year of his contract with the Commanders. He’s recorded 15 tackles and two sacks this season.

