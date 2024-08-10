NFL insider reveals huge buzz on Jayden Daniels, Dan Quinn from Washington Commanders training camp

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn was the team’s second choice in the coaching search and quarterback Jayden Daniels was widely viewed as a second-tier quarterback prospect behind Caleb Williams. Thus far, Washington doesn’t seem to view either as a consolation prize.

The Commanders’ decision to hire Quinn as their head coach received mixed reviews, with some expressing doubt over a lackluster hire. However, for an organization in need of a culture change, the Commanders head coach already seems to be providing it.

Reporting from Commanders training camp, Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda wrote that all the buzz coming out of Washington regarding Quinn is positive. While it’s only been a few months since he joined the franchise, everyone in the building is raving about him.

“From all conversations with people in the organization and those close to the team, Dan Quinn’s hire has been a popular decision. Quinn has built a terrific staff, the players are gravitating towards him, and people feel that even in the difficult moments, he’s a coach that will never lose the locker room.” Tony Pauline on the buzz out of Washington Commanders training camp on Dan Quinn

The ability to maintain the locker room’s composure and keep everyone together through difficult times could prove especially beneficial in 2024. Washington is still in a bit of a rebuild and the expectation around the NFL is that this will be one of the worst teams in football. With Quinn’s leadership, the hope is that the Commanders will remain bought in on his message and stay together through the growing pains.

It remains possible that Washington exceeds expectations. If that happens, it will be because of Daniels and the early signs from his performance at Commanders training camp are just as promising.

Pauline notes that sources inside the building highlighted Daniels’ preparation for every practice and the Commanders coaching staff continues to rave about his football IQ. Just a few weeks into training camp, he’s shown a grasp for the playbook and his assignment that is standing out to the organization.

Quinn’s ability to lead the locker room and Daniels’ poise and preparation are two of the biggest keys to the Commanders’ success this season. If Washington exceeds expectations, Quinn will be an NFL Coach of the Year candidate and Daniels could surprise everyone and win Offensive Rookie of the Year.