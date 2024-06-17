Virginia Tech freshman has talent to become star QB and boxing champion due to genetic gifts from former UFC champion dad

Credit: Greg Lovett via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Virginia Tech once had one of the most athletic quarterbacks college football has ever seen when Michael Vick was a star at the school. And now they may have a talent good enough not only to be an impact player in football but potentially a champion in boxing as well.

Every athletic program around the country is looking for the next big thing that could help take them to new heights. Recruiting has long been a key part of success in collegiate sports and that has not changed at all. And while Virginia Tech did not score a top 25 class in 2023, they still may have a unique diamond in the rough in Davi Belfort.

The player who is viewed as a 3 to 4-star quarterback from Weston, Florida will join the school this fall after committing to the university last year. Although he is not expected to play this season there is serious upside in him because he has the genetics of one of the most athletically gifted fighters in UFC history, Vitor Belfort.

The elder Belfort was a UFC tournament champion who fought for the middleweight title on two occasions and is viewed as one of the best knockout artists of his era due to his blinding hand speed. Clearly those athletic gifts were passed on as the younger Belfort posted some impressive numbers during his career at Western. Throwing for 2,598 yards, with 29 total touchdowns, eight interceptions, and another 487 yards on the ground.

However, it seems Belfort also can throw his hands and pack a punch. In the video above, the teenager shows off the boxing skills he had developed over the years as part of his training to keep in shape for football. He even has the same speedy hands as his UFC legend father.

Surely, Davi Belfort will be focused on his education and building a career at Virginia Tech that lands him a job in the NFL, but he also seems to have an obvious backup plan that he is keeping sharp in case his NFL dreams are not realized.

Belfort will also be making history when he suits up for the Hokies because he will be the first Brazilian athlete to compete in a Power 5 program.

