Touted NASCAR prospect Connor Zilisch inks Xfinity Series deal

Credit: Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Trackhouse Racing development driver Connor Zilisch will race full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for JR Motorsports in 2025.

“This is an amazing moment for me and all the people who have helped me get to this place in my career,” Zilisch said. “With so much support from Chevrolet and a chance to race in trucks and ARCA with Silver Hare Racing, I was able to sign with Trackhouse Racing and they went to work to secure an incredible opportunity for me. I am so grateful and can’t wait to show their trust in me is warranted. It is mind-blowing to think that I will drive for JR Motorsports and Dale Earnhardt, Jr., who is one of my heroes. I’m ready to put in the work.”

Zilisch is something of a multidisciplined prodigy with race wins in Pro Late Models, Late Model Stocks, MX-5 and major sports car victories in the Rolex 24 and 12 Hours of Sebring. He was signed to a development deal with Trackhouse co-owner Justin Marks who is mapping out a future that seems destined for Sundays in the Cup Series.

“We couldn’t be more excited to begin this relationship with JR Motorsports and know that Connor is in good hands as we work together to continue Connor’s development,” Marks said. “Connor has a bright future in this sport and we plan to be together for a long time. JR Motorsports is the perfect partner for Trackhouse and Connor.”

Zilisch just turned 18 in July, making him eligible for the series, and he will drive the No. 88 for team co-owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. He will begin that journey in a part-time role for the remainder of this season with starts at Watkins Glen (Sept. 14), Kansas Speedway (Sept. 28), Homestead-Miami Speedway (Oct. 26) and Phoenix Raceway (Nov. 9).

“Connor is such an impressive driver at this young age,” Earnhardt said. “We’re excited for him to get behind the wheel full-time next season. He is on a path to sure success with support from Chevrolet, Trackhouse Racing, and now JR Motorsports.”