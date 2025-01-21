Toronto Blue Jays overpaying for Anthony Santander has ‘sniff of desperation,’ MLB insider asserts

The Toronto Blue Jays finally landed a slugger they long-coveted the last two offseasons.

After being spurned by Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto, the Blue Jays signed outfielder Anthony Santander to a five-year, $92.5 million contract. Santander is coming off a breakthrough 2024 season with the Baltimore Orioles, where he made his first All-Star team and hit a career-high 44 home runs. The slugging outfielder has been a consistent power threat, blasting 105 home runs over the past three seasons.

The 30-year-old Santander instantly upgrades a Blue Jays outfield that was one of the worst in the MLB — ranking 20th in home runs (58) and 28th in OPS (.704). Santander will fill one of the corner outfield spots, while George Springer plays the other and Daulton Varsho mans center.

Even though the Blue Jays got a bat they needed, one MLB insider called the signing an overpay.

MLB insider gives Toronto Blue Jays signing Anthony Santander a C- grade

ESPN’s MLB insider David Schoenfield is not the biggest fan of the contract the Blue Jays doled out to Santander, giving it a C- grade.

“After failing to land several big-name free agents going back to the pursuit of Shohei Ohtani last offseason, it became apparent the Toronto Blue Jays would have to overpay to entice a player to come to Canada — and this deal certainly has the sniff of desperation to it,” Schoenfield wrote.

Schoenfield stated that this deal is much “riskier” than the three-year, $66 million contract the Los Angeles Dodgers gave All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez.

“Well, for starters, the deal is longer and for more money (both deals include deferred money). Plus, Hernandez is coming off a marginally better all-around season: 4.3 bWAR compared to Santander’s 2.9 bWAR (although much closer in fWAR, with Hernandez leading at 3.5 to 3.3). Hernandez also hits the ball harder (81st percentile hard-hit rate compared to 60th percentile for Santander), which is one reason to bet on him to age well,” Schoenfield said, adding that it’s unlikely Santander will remain a 3.0 WAR player in his 30s.

The Blue Jays are also dealing with the fact that both Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette will be free agents after the 2025 season. Guerrero Jr. recently turned down an extension from the Blue Jays, while contract talks are quiet on the Bichette front.

“Signing Santander (and trading for defensive whiz Andres Gimenez earlier this offseason) at least shows Guerrero some sort of attempted commitment to winning,” Schoenfield concludes. “I’m not sure it’s enough — either to win in 2025, especially in a tough AL East, or to convince Guerrero to stay in Toronto.”

The Blue Jays are looking to return to the playoffs following a disappointing 74-88 record and last-place finish in the American League East in 2024.

