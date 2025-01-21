MLB rumors suggest Toronto Blue Jays could make second big move for All-Star bat

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

After striking out on their top targets in MLB free agency in recent years, the Toronto Blue Jays finally landed a marquee player this offseason with the signing of All-Star outfielder Anthony Santander. Now, MLB rumors are already swirling about a second big move for Toronto.

The Blue Jays set out this winter hoping to either sign Juan Soto or Roki Sasaki. However, the club came up well short in the bidding war for Soto and Sasaki inevitably signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers as expected. Entering the week, the team’s biggest offseason addition was relief pitcher Jeff Hoffman.

At the time of the Hoffman signing, the three-year deal worth $33 million total seemed worth it for a quality closer. However, MLB rumors soon surfaced that both the Baltimore Orioles and the Atlanta Braves backed out of contract talks with Hoffman over medical concerns with his shoulder. It left Toronto in a position where its biggest offseason acquisition had failed medicals with two different teams.

On Monday, the team finally agreed to terms on a five-year deal with Santander worth $92.5 million. The two sides had been linked since the start of the offseason as the former Orioles’ outfielder had long been one of the club’s top backup options if it couldn’t land Soto. With Santander added to the Blue Jays lineup, another move could also be on the horizon.

Appearing on MLB Network, senior MLB insider Jon Morosi expressed his belief that the Blue Jays might not be done yet adding to their roster before spring training.

Toronto has long been linked to free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman and fellow All-Star Pete Alonso. The New York Mets recently backed off in their efforts to re-sign Alonso, seemingly opening the door for a team like the Blue Jays to strike. Bregman is also on the radar of the Boston Red Sox, who are looking to add another impact bat to their lineup.

However, Morosi suggested another name as a potential target for the Blue Jays’ front office. All-Star outfielder Jurickson Profar – .839 OPS with 85 RBI in 2024 – reportedly could be the direction Toronto goes to keep improving. He would be the second switch-hitter added to the Blue Jays lineup, with the addition of the left-handed swinging Andres Gimenez also providing more depth at the bottom of the order.

With the asking prices seemingly coming down for some of the top MLB free agents available, there seems to be a decent chance of the Blue Jays making one more significant addition before spring training.