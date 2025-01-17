MLB insider reveals huge gap in Vladimir Guerrero Jr. contract talks with Toronto Blue Jays

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The Toronto Blue Jays have watched Canadian native Vladimir Guerrero Jr. develop from a top prospect into a four-time All-Star and two-time selection to the All-MLB First Team. If the club wants to avoid future MLB rumors about the young star being traded, it will take closing a massive gap in contract talks.

Guerrero Jr, who turns 26 in March, is entering the final year of his contract. He briefly popped up in MLB trade rumors over the summer with Toronto struggling, but the club made it clear he wouldn’t be moved. Now just months out from testing MLB free agency, the gap at the negotiating table is raising significant doubts about his future in Toronto.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Blue Jays’ most recent contract extension offer to Guerrero Jr. was reportedly around $340 million. If it had been accepted, it would’ve been similar to the Rafael Devers contract – $315 million over 10 years – which the All-Star third baseman signed with the Boston Red Sox in January 2023.

A $340 million contract offer might’ve worked last offseason after Guerrero Jr. finished with a .264/.345/.444 slash line and a .788 OPS. However, the 25-year-old slugger rebounded in 2024 and the Juan Soto contract changed everything for upcoming MLB free agents under the age of 27.

Heyman reports that Guerrero Jr. is believed to be seeking a contract well north of $400-plus million total, with the desired value likely pushing close to $500 million total spread out over a decade-plus. While it would be well short of the deal Soto signed, it would still make Guerrero Jr. one of the highest-paid players in sports.

With more than a $100 million difference at the negotiating table between the two sides, an extension between the Blue Jays and Guerrero Jr. seems highly unlikely. For now, insiders expect the All-Star first baseman to open the 2025 season in the Blue Jays lineup even if the club signs Pete Alonso. However, if Toronto struggles in the first half of the season, Guerrero Jr’s name will pop back up in MLB rumors.

If Guerrero Jr. becomes available for trade or hits the open market as one of the top MLB free agents in 2025-’26, the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and New York Mets are expected to be among his most aggressive suitors.