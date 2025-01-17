New York Mets rumors reveal All-Star trade target to replace Pete Alonso

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The majority of MLB rumors for over a month have all pointed to All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso re-signing with the New York Mets this offseason. With the two sides seemingly unable to come to terms on a deal, the Mets are reportedly turning their attention elsewhere.

New York made a series of contract offers to Alonso, with some coming well before this winter. In June 2023, the club reportedly offered a seven-year deal worth nearly $160 million that was rejected. Alonso decided he wanted to hit MLB free agency, hoping to land a $200 million contract.

Related: New York already eyeing next Japanese superstar in MLB free agency 2026

New York Mets payroll 2025 (FanGraphs): $287 million

However, the options on the open market quickly dried up for the veteran slugger. Once the New York Yankees, Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners were out on him, his path to the lucrative contract he wanted vanished. Now, the Mets are reportedly out after Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported that Alonso turned down their final offer of a three-year deal worth nearly $70 million.

While Alonso still has a few suitors, including the Toronto Blue Jays and San Francisco Giants, the Mets have seemingly turned the page on retaining their franchise star. In his place, Jesse Winker was re-signed but a far bigger move is desired.

Also Read: Best baseball players of all time

According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Mets have checked in with the Blue Jays this offseason on a trade for All-Star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Buster Olney of ESPN also reported that Guerrero Jr. is the standout player the Mets would love to acquire and have tried to figure out how to make it happen.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr stats (ESPN): .323/396/.544. .940 OPS, 30 home runs, 103 RBI, 44 doubles

Interestingly, the Blue Jays seem to be emerging as a viable threat to land Alonso. However, even if he winds up in a Blue Jays uniform next season, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports Toronto would still want to keep Guerrero Jr. on its roster in 2025.

Related: Highest paid MLB players 2025

If the Mets can’t land Guerrero Jr. via trade, they’ll join the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox among the teams pursuing him in MLB free agency next winter. While it’s nearly a year out, early forecasts have Guerrero Jr. landing a contract in the ballpark of $400-500 million total