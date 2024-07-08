Texas Rangers reportedly could trade surprise All-Star hitter at 2024 MLB trade deadline

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Rangers are the defending World Series champions with one of the highest payrolls in MLB. However, one of the biggest disappointments in baseball this season could be a seller at the MLB trade deadline with a surprise player available.

Entering MLB games today Texas is more than 7 games back of the final playoff spot in the American League. The Rangers playoff odds have dropped even further in recent weeks, resulting in rival clubs visiting Texas to scout the roster.

While the Rangers are still technically in the MLB playoff picture, there’s a growing belief that Texas will be selling at the MLB trade deadline. While the team would primarily shop its players on expiring contracts, there’s another player on the Rangers roster who could potentially be acquired.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, it’s possible Texas could listen on inquiries for outfielder Adolis Garcia and also first baseman Nathaniel Lowe.

Adolis Garcia stats (ESPN): .215/.280/.413, .694 OPS, 16 home runs, 44 RBI

Garcia, age 31, has never hit for a high batting average. The Rangers’ right outfielder posted a career-best .250 batting average in 2022 then recorded his highest OBP (.328) and slugging (.508) last season. While he’s always been a great source of power, Garcia’s OBP over the last three seasons is just .301 in 2,058 at-bats.

Moving Garcia this summer would be selling low on the two-time All-Star and 2023 ALCS MVP. Rosenthal also notes that Texas would likely need to be “overwhelmed” by a trade offer to move Garcia. However, the very fact that it could be considered shows how far the Rangers have fallen in 2024.