New Texas Rangers rumor claims they tried to add a third Cy Young winner before 2024 trade deadline

A new rumor claims the Texas Rangers attempted to add a third former Cy Young winner to the rotation before Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline.

Entering the MLB games today, the Texas Rangers have a disappointing 52-57 record. However, the defending World Series champions are only five games back in the American League West. And there is a real belief they could make a serious run to win the division in the second half of the season.

A major reason for the second-half hope is the return of some big pitchers to the starting rotation. Max Scherzer is the first piece of that puzzle and he made his long-awaited comeback late in June. However, expensive 2023 free agent edition Jacob deGrom is also on course to return to the rotation soon following Tommy John surgery.

Having a pair of multi-time Cy Young winners in the rotation down the stretch run is good reason for optimism. But it seems the organization made an effort to add a third multi-time Cy Young to the rotation this week.

Texas Rangers were reportedly in on Blake Snell trade before deadline

During a Wednesday live stream on Bleacher Report, MLB insider Jon Heyman claimed that the Texas Rangers were among six teams that made a push for San Francisco Giants ace Blake Snell when he was placed on the trade block late last week.

The New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, and San Diego Padres were some of the other teams competing for the reigning National League Cy Young’s services. However, the Giants stood pat and did not trade Snell on Tuesday.

Blake Snell stats (2024): 0-3 Record, 5.10 ERA, 1.280 WHIP, 61 SO, 21 BB, 47.2 IP

Snell has an opt-out in his contract for next season and could hit free agency again this winter.

