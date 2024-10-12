Texas Rangers All-Star undergoes second surgery for wrist injury

Texas Rangers All-Star Josh Jung is hoping for a rebound season in 2025 as a wrist injury limited him to just 46 games this past year.

Jung underwent a second surgery on his right wrist, which he fractured just four games into the season. This latest operation was an ECU tendon release.

“After evaluating multiple medical opinions regarding the lingering issue with his wrist, it was collectively decided that Josh should have the release surgery now to ensure that he can have a normal offseason and be fully ready for Spring Training,” president of baseball operations Chris Young said in a statement to Rangers.com. “There was a lot of uncertainty with the other options and this will give us clarity on his timeline. Following a recovery period of three to four weeks, Josh will be able to begin regaining strength in the wrist and start his regular offseason activity.”

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Across those 46 games, Jung slashed .264/.298/.421, with 13 extra-base hits, including seven home runs. He started the season hot, though, going 7-for-17, with a double, triple, and two home runs in the first four games.

After being hit by a pitch on his right wrist against the Tampa Bay Rays on April 1, Jung consistently dealt with discomfort around the surgical site. Jung returned on July 29, but was never able to regain his 2023 form, and he was eventually shut down at the end of the season when the discomfort returned.

Jung was an All-Star in 2023 and finished fourth in AL Rookie of the Year voting. He had 23 home runs, 25 doubles, and a .781 OPS that year.

Jung wasn’t the only player the Rangers organization gave injury updates on.

Rookie outfielder Evan Carter underwent an ablation procedure to remove scar tissue. Carter, 22, played in just 45 games in 2024 after a back strain ended his season on May 28.

Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images

Carter made his MLB debut in September 2023 when the Rangers called him up. He was a key part of the Rangers’ World Series win, as he hit .300, with a .917 OPS, 18 hits, one home run, six RBI, and nine runs scored in 17 postseason games.

The Rangers also announced that outfielder Adolis Garcia has begun his eight-week rehab program for a left patella tendon strain. The two-time All-Star struggled in 2024, slashing just .224/.284/.400, with a 94 OPS+.

Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

All three players are expected to be ready for spring training.

After winning the World Series in 2023, the Rangers finished 78-84 in 2024, missing the playoffs.

