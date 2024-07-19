MLB insider gives surprising update on New York Yankees’ rumored pursuit of All-Star Garrett Crochet

Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

It seems that the New York Yankees will not be one of the teams looking to land Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet before the 2024 MLB trade deadline.

The Yankees will be in a serious battle over the American League East in the second half. They’re one of the best teams in MLB but have the poor luck of being in the same division as a talented Baltimore Orioles squad. They must get better and acquiring starting pitching has been a rumored priority for the front office.

There will be quite a few interesting options on the trade market over the next few weeks. However, the player that seems to be garnering the most interest is White Sox All-Star Garrett Crochet. The youngster has taken the league by storm in 2024 and is sure to be moved. Since he seems uninterested in signing a contract extension with Chicago.

Several contending teams have been linked to the strikeout machine in recent weeks, including New York. But on Thursday, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman suggested the Yankees’ perceived interest may have been overstated.

Garrett Crochet stats (2024): 6-6 Record, 3.02 ERA, 1.104 WHIP, 150 SO, 23 BB, 107.1 IP

“[Crochet’s] been linked to the Dodgers, Padres, Orioles, and Yankees, but one person said the Yankees ‘are not that into’ him,” Heyman wrote.

Crochet is under team control for two more seasons but some teams — possibly the Yankees — may be wary. He is already way above his previous high for innings pitched in a season and he could be moved to the bullpen for the rest of the season in 2024.

Nonetheless, he has the potential to be an ace in the years ahead. It was reported that Chicago allegedly is demanding top New York Yankees prospect Spencer Jones be included in any deal

