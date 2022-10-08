4 storylines to watch in Buffalo Bills vs Pittsburgh Steelers Week 5 showdown, including a rookie primed for a breakout game

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Western New York this week to face Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. The Bills, coming off a come-from-behind win against the Baltimore Ravens, will need to remain sharp as a huge favorite in a classic “look ahead” game as they travel to Arrowhead to face the Chiefs next week in a rematch of an all-time classic from last year’s divisional round. While the Steelers have mostly dominated the battle between the storied franchises since 1993, the tides may be turning for the Bills, starting this Sunday.

The Steelers have many franchise records that seem unbreakable. From Ben Roethlisberger’s 64,088 career passing yards to Franco Harris’ near 12,000 yards rushing and Gary Anderson’s 1343 career points; these records seem as if they will live forever. This Sunday, the Steelers will break a different type of record, one they hope will never be erased from the books.

The black and gold head into Buffalo as 14-point underdogs, the biggest in franchise history. That’s insane to think about. The most storied franchise in league history, the team has yet to have a losing record in the Mike Tomlin era. In their first year without Roethlisberger, the team hands the reigns to Kenny Pickett for his first career start in one of the most hostile environments against the Super Bowl favorites.

Buffalo Bills banged up, but still remain huge favorites

The Bills’ injury reports this year have needed to be read from a scroll. This week is no different. Already without Micah Hyde for the year, and Tre’Davious White still not removed from the PUP list as expected this week, the Bills have many more starters already announced out or not expected to play this Sunday. Joining those defensive stars are defensive backs Jordan Poyer and Christian Benford. The defense looks to also possibly be without linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. Ed Oliver (ankle) and Jordan Phillips (hamstring) are still recovering from their respective injuries.

On offense, the Bills lost Jamison Crowder to a broken ankle last week, and he will be out indefinitely. Wide receivers Jake Kumerow (out) and Isaiah McKenzie (concussion) join the list of banged-up pass catchers. To add insult to injury, all the pun intended, tight end Dawson Knox has been ruled with a foot/hamstring injury. Despite all this, the Bills remain heavy favorites to win.

Khalil Shakir set to shine?

With all the injuries to the pass-catching targets for the Bills, expect rookie wide receiver, Khalil Shakir, to be a big part of the gameplan come Sunday. While Stefon Diggs is off to career year type of start, Allen has struggled to find a consistent number two target to step up.

Gabe Davis, while battling injuries of his own so far this year, has played the past two games, without much result. He has played the most snaps in the games he has played but has yet to show the ability to get separation anywhere close to the flashes of brilliance he’s had in the past. With Crowder, Knox, and McKenzie now all possibly out for this week, it will be the rookie Shakir that should get a crack to prove worthy of a role in this offense going forward.

With the rumors of a possible Odell Beckham signing running rampant, a strong Shakir showing this week might show the Bills they can have some patience when it comes to filling this void at the position. The 5th-round pick from Boise State flashed in the preseason and made two catches for 23 yards last week in his first semi-regular action. On Sunday, it’s fair to expect those numbers to rise dramatically as the Bills try to feel out what kind of steal they may have in this rookie.

Pickett set to make starting debut in Buffalo

There was a debate this week amongst the local media on whether or not Pickett starting over Mitch Trubisky hurt or helped the Steelers’ chance at an upset. While the obvious answer may be “it doesn’t matter,” there are a couple interesting takes for each side. With Trubisky, he was the backup to Allen in Buffalo last year and practiced against this defense tons. While it may not qualify as a “revenge game,” it would be normal to expect a little extra motivation playing against teammates from a year ago, not to mention all while fighting to hold on to the starting job.

As for Pickett, there is the unknown. Football fans are always guilty of this. Fear of the unknown because the unknown might be the next Tom Brady or Tony Romo. Of course, Pickett comes with more draft capital and expectations than either of those guys did, but the point remains. While the Buffalo 12th man will take pride in welcoming the rookie to his first career start, there is an expectation that Pickett’s natural abilities will lead to more passing, which should get game-breakers George Pickens and Pat Freiermuth more opportunities to make plays.

While coach Mike Tomlin has shown to be conservative in the past, perhaps we see a more aggressive approach this week, as it may be the only chance to keep up with the explosive Bills offense and will provide confidence in the rookie quarterback at the same time.

Prediction: Steelers almost shock Bills, fall short: Bills 26 Steelers 20 in OT

It’s not hard to envision the injuries for the Bills, with the Chiefs game looming next week and Pickett having a good debut, all making this game closer than expected. This Buffalo team is not one to look ahead, but it’s only natural to assume that the Kansas City game will be on their minds a little bit as they walk into a home game as a 14-point favorite against a rookie making his debut. The Steelers shocked a great Bills team last year in Orchard Park, NY, in the team’s home opener, and they may have what it takes to do it again.