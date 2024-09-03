Seattle Seahawks surprisingly taking a look at 2021 first-round draft bust with huge potential as return man

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Despite having a trio of talented wide receivers, the Seattle Seahawks are reportedly interested in signing a former first-round pick recently cut by the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Seahawks are just days away from the start of their 2024 campaign and there is hope they can get back to the playoffs after coming up short last season. Oddly enough the team finished the last two seasons third in the NFC West with a 9-8 record. But it wasn’t enough to get them a Wild Card spot in 2023.

Also Read: Where do the Seattle Seahawks land on the Week 1 NFL offense rankings?

It led to legendary head coach Pete Carroll being fired and former Ravens defensive coordinator Mike MacDonald being brought in to replace him. On paper, the defense is the part of the team that needed the most help before the season. It’s why MacDonald was hired and they used three of their first five picks in April on defensive prospects.

Kadarius Toney stats (Career): 82 receptions, 760 receiving yards, 3 touchdowns, 9.3 yards per catch

Seattle Seahawks bring Kadarius Toney in for workout

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Yet, ahead of Week 1, Seattle is actually taking a look at a talent-rich draft bust to add to a position that is already their strongest, wide receiver. On Tuesday, ESPN NFL insider Field Yates reported that the Seahawks had 2021 first-round pick Kadarius Toney in for a workout.

Toney was the 20th overall pick by the Giants in 2021. However, after an injury-filled year and a half with the team, and a growing reputation as a problem child, he was traded to the Chiefs before the 2022 NFL trade deadline.

The hope was that with superstar Patrick Mahomes tossing him the ball, the 25-year-old would flourish. Unfortunately, off-the-field issues and not getting it done on the gridiron led to being a cap casualty before the final NFL cut-down day last week.

The Seahawks may be looking at Toney as a potential return option. He returned kicks for the Giants and Chiefs, as well as in his final year with the Florida Gators.

Also Read: Where do the Seattle Seahawks fall in our latest NFL power rankings?