WATCH: DK Metcalf swings helmet at teammate as multiple fights break out during Seattle Seahawks practice

The Seattle Seahawks are no strangers to drama taking hold during summer practices in training camp. That came out on droves Wednesday as multiple fights broke out in the Pacific Northwest.

As NFL Media was filming from the site of Seahawks camp in Renton, star wide receiver DK Metcalf could be seen swinging a helmet at cornerback Tre Brown. It was an absolutely insane scene on live television.

DK Metcalf going full Myles Garrett vs a teammate is 😳😳pic.twitter.com/9R1PxgsKdY — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 7, 2024

This is one of what ESPN reported to be five fights during practice on Wednesday.

The fighting started when Brown and wide receiver Jake Bobo went at it. The two threw punches, with Bobo’s nose being bloodied in the process.

“We’ve been getting after it,” Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said. “I’m proud of how we responded today. We came out and we were ready to practice. I don’t know what the numbers are, but we’ve been out here, I don’t know, 14 of the past 16 days. I think we’re tired of going against one another, but the guys are spirited. We had a great practice and we’re excited for Saturday.”

What fighting during Seattle Seahawks practice means

Macdonald had a good point. We’ve seen other teams spar during training camp this summer. The heat. The continued practices on a near-daily basis. We’re at the point that teams just one to go up against others in live-game action.

The good news? Seattle opens up its preseason slate against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday. That will change the dynamics heading into the regular season.

As a practical point, this could also be an indication of the competitive nature of the Seahawks under a new head coach. Macdonald is attempting to instill his own culture within the confines of the organization.