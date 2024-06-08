Seattle Mariners linked to potential trade for New York Mets All-Star, but it’s not Pete Alonso

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

A notable MLB insider believes a two-time All-Star from the New York Mets could be on the Seattle Mariners’ radar before the trade deadline. However, that player is not slugger Pete Alonso.

Heading into the MLB games today, the Mariners sit atop the American League West standings and have caught fire over the last couple of weeks. Following a four-game losing streak during an Eastcoast road trip, Seattle has won nine of their last 12 and has gone from a team struggling to stay at .500 to the cream of the division crop to start June.

Furthermore, they have one of the better pitching staffs in the AL despite George Kirby struggling at times over the first two months of the season. That is why there has been speculation that if they do make some deals before the July 30 trade deadline, it will be to bolster the batting order.

There have been rumblings in recent weeks that the Mariners could be one of the organizations in the chase for New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso. The three-time All-Star is expected to be up for grabs before the deadline, but a new report on Thursday suggests that Seattle could target a different homegrown Mets veteran in a trade.

Jeff McNeil stats (2024): .227 AVG, .296 OBP, .320 SLG, 3 HR, 14 RBI, 20 R

“Jeff McNeil’s value is nil now, and that unfortunately comes when a change of scenery looks advisable. The Mariners always liked him,” New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman suggested in a new column on the various players New York could move in the next few weeks.

Two years ago McNeil earned All-Star honors for the second time as he won the 2022 NL batting title with a .326 average. However, he has regressed since and is in a nasty slump to start the 2024 season. But if he can fix his issues, he is a talented hitter who brings value on defense since he can play second and third base, as well as in the corner outfield spots.

McNeil has two years and over $30 million guaranteed before a $15.7 million club option in 2027.