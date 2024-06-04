MLB insider suggests Seattle Mariners could take surprise approach to improve lineup

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners lineup is the biggest reason why the team isn’t even better in 2024. While the MLB trade deadline can provide an opportunity to change things, Seattle might not necessarily take the approach some are expected.

One of the biggest holes in the Mariners lineup has been its lack of production from its designated hitter. Entering MLB games today, Seattle’s designated hitters had just a .585 OPS (second-worst in MLB) with a .170/.276/.309 triple-slash line and a 31.8 percent strikeout rate in 192 plate appearances.

Seattle Mariners lineup stats: 230 runs scored (27th in MLB), .222 batting average (29th), .298 OBP (27th), .365 slugging (25th)

It’s why the Mariners have been tied to a Pete Alonso trade in recent MLB rumors. The New York Mets are seemingly willing to move him and the All-Star first baseman would provide plenty of pop for the Mariners lineup. Plus, he’s on an expiring contract so there would be no long-term financial commitment.

Pete Alonso stats: 13 home runs, 14 doubles, 30 RBI, .463 SLG, .771 OPS in 231 at-bats

However, Bob Nightengale of USA Today, suggests a trade for Alonso might not be the move Seattle makes. Instead, the veteran MLB reporter suggests the Mariners could look for an in-house addition by promoting prospect Tyler Locklear.

Tyler Locklear stats: .304/.407/.391, 110 wRC+, .799 OPS at Triple-A

Locklear, age 23, has been one of the most productive prospects in baseball this season. The 6-foot-2 first baseman started the year with Seattle’s Double-A affiliate, slashing .291/.401/.532 with a 155 wRC+, 8 home runs and a .933 OPS before he was promoted to the Triple-A level.

Locklear would be a more cost-effective option, both financially and in terms of prospect capital. Even if Seattle acquired Alonso in late July, the team would still be on the hook for just under half of his salary and that means paying $10-plus million. However, the downside of relying on a prospect is that many have struggled to make the jump from Triple-A to the majors this season.

For now, the Mariners will continue to be tied to some of the top hitters in MLB trade rumors. However, considering the speculation about how much money Seattle is willing to take on, a blockbuster trade might not come this summer.