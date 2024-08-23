Seattle Mariners get desperate, hire franchise’s greatest hitter to boost team’s struggling offense

Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Desperate times call for desperate measures and the Seattle Mariners are now turning to the greatest hitter in team history to try and fix their struggling offense.

Entering the MLB games today, the Mariners are in the midst of a serious slump. After leading the American League West for much of the season, the team has hit a low point in the season. They have lost eight of their last nine and are now 5.5 games behind the hated Houston Astros in the division.

It is a troubling situation to be in after such a promising start to the season. The shocking downturn in the Mariners season led the organization to end manager Scott Servais’ nine-year run with the team now and not at the end of the season. The team also chose to replace him with former player Dan Wilson.

It was a desperate hail-mary attempt by Seattle to try and save a season this on the brink of a disastrous finish. In his first major decision as the new Mariners skipper, Wilson pulled a surprise card out of his hat and is bringing in a team legend to be their new hitting coach.

Seattle Mariners rehire Edgar Martinez as hitting coach

The organization revealed on Friday that Seattle Mariners great Edgar Martinez would rejoin the team in an attempt to fix their biggest weakness all season, their lineup. The Hall-of-Famer has served as a hitting advisor since 2019. It followed a previous four-year run as the team’s hitting coach.

Edgar Martinez stats (Career): .312 AVG, .418 OBP, .515 SLG, 309 HR, 1,261 RBI, 1,219 R

The seven-time All-Star retired from the game in 2004, and the long-time designated hitter is arguably the greatest offensive player in team history.

While legends like Ken Griffey and Ichiro Suzuki get a lot of attention, Martinez ended his 18-year run with the franchise in the top five of all of their major hitting categories. Including, home runs, runs, RBIs, and No. 1 in on-base percentage.

