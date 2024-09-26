San Francisco 49ers receive positive news on two injured All-Pro playmakers

Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

The San Francisco 49ers finally have some good news on the injury front.

I spy with my little eye one Deebo Samuel at the early portion of #49ers practice pic.twitter.com/hmXgjGUAFf — Tracy Sandler (@TracyFGSN) September 26, 2024

Two of their All-Pro offensive stars, tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Deebo Samuel, took part in Thursday’s practice. Samuel missed Wednesday’s practice while Kittle was limited.

Both Kittle and Samuel were out for Week 3’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Kittle had a hamstring injury, while Samuel was dealing with a calf issue.

#49ers TE George Kittle (hamstring) again participating in early open portion of practice. He was limited yesterday. pic.twitter.com/LZBDwXv1ya — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) September 26, 2024

Niners wide receiver Jauan Jennings had the best game of his career filling in for Samuel, finishing with 175 yards and three touchdowns. Tight end Eric Saubert, who started in place of Kittle, had two catches for 41 yards.

The Niners fell to 1-2 on the season with the two playmakers out. It would be a huge boost if both can go against the New England Patriots in Week 4.

More San Francisco 49ers injuries

The Niners are still without running back Christian McCaffrey and rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall. McCaffrey recently went to Germany to see a specialist about his Achilles tendinitis. The San Francisco Chronicle reports the All-Pro back could miss a couple of months.

Pearsall is still recovering after getting shot during an attempted robbery before the season.

Both are on injured reserve. McCaffrey is eligible to return Week 6, while Pearsall can come back in Week 5. It remains to be seen when both will suit back up.

🚨BREAKING: Following his meeting with a specialist in Germany, #49ers star RB Christian McCaffrey is set to miss another couple months.



Who knows when we will see CMC playing again…



(Via San Francisco Chronicle) pic.twitter.com/engGd8bdku — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) September 26, 2024

Quarterback Brock Purdy, who was dealing with back soreness following Sunday’s game, could use all his offensive weapons sooner rather than later, especially since Brandon Aiyuk has had a slow start to the season. After signing his big-money contract, Aiyuk only has 119 receiving yards and no touchdowns.

The team needs much more from Aiyuk if they are looking to get back on track.

The Niners face the 1-2 Patriots at home on Sunday and are 10-point favorites.

