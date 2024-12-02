San Francisco 49ers’ 2x All-Pro feared to have suffered season-ending injury

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Sunday night in Buffalo was not one to celebrate for the San Francisco 49ers. They already entered their matchup against the Buffalo Bills with the worst record in the NFC West, having lost two games in a row.

Then, Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers got blown out, 35-10 in primetime, showing no signs of becoming a playoff team. While the 49ers were facing off with one of the NFL’s top Super Bowl contenders, their odds of getting back to the postseason took a significant hit, not only because of their latest loss but also due to another significant injury.

Christian McCaffrey’s injury could end his season

One development that got lost in the shuffle was Christian McCaffrey’s latest injury. The San Francisco 49ers’ two-time All-Pro running back had to leave the game after slipping on a snowy field at Highmark Stadium with what’s now believed to be a potentially season-ending PCL injury.

Christian McCaffrey did in fact suffer his potentially season-ending PCL injury on this play — one play before he went down and then took himself out of the game. pic.twitter.com/iFbjkHiEhR — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 2, 2024

If McCaffrey’s season is done, it ends a frustrating year that only saw him play in four games, finishing with the fewest rushing yards of his career (202 yards). He also didn’t have a single touchdown. McCaffrey’s 50.5 YPG average is the lowest of his career, aside from his rookie season.

McCaffrey will be 29 years old next season, where he’s owed $16.5 million. Yet, after starting the season with Achilles issues, it’s hard to imagine Run CMC doesn’t start the 2025 campaign on a much higher note, barring further injuries.

