San Diego Padres reportedly talked Jackson Merrill contract extension before 2024: Are talks expected to resume this winter?

A new rumor suggests the San Diego Padres had extension talks with young star Jackson Merrill before this season. And discussions are likely to resume this winter.

The 2024 campaign for the Padres was a very good one. Sure, they didn’t win the National League West or get to the NLCS but their 93 wins was the most they’ve had in nearly 30 years. Many players deserve credit for their strong season, but one has to wonder where they would have finished without rookie Jackson Merrill.

The 21-year-old was a revelation this year and showed immediately why he was ranked as the franchise’s top prospect after the 2023 season. The youngster played a premium position, centerfield, and earned All-Star honors in his debut season. Posting a .292/.326/.500/.826 slash line with 24 homers and 90 runs batted in.

However, it seems the San Diego Padres front office knew even before last season started that Merrill was destined to be an impact player immediately.

San Diego Padres failed at Jackson Merrill extension talks last offseason

“According to league sources, the Padres discussed a potential extension with Merrill last offseason, before he had played his first major-league game. But the two sides did not come to an agreement,” The Athletic Padres insider Dennis Lin reported this week. “Now, after the 21-year-old hit 24 home runs and led the team in FanGraphs wins above replacement, the price has jumped.”

Signing elite prospects before their rookie season or immediately after their first season is a growing trend in MLB over the last few seasons. So Will the San Diego Padres restart extension talks this winter?

In Lin’s report, he ran threw the seven free agents the Pads have this winter, and which ones they are most likely to re-sign or give new contracts to. Merrill was first on a list that also featured fellow young star Michael King, trade deadline addition Luis Arraez, and ace Dylan Cease.

As he mentioned, Merrill’s value has certainly shot up since last year. But the Padres would be wise to lock him up not before he prefers to wait until a jump into free agency or gets huge raises down the line in arbitration.

