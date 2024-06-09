NBA reporter reveals All-Star guard San Antonio Spurs eyeing trade for this summer

Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs haven’t made the NBA playoffs in five years, their longest stretch in franchise history. With NBA rumors already swirling that San Antonio will be aggressive this summer, one player in particular seems to be a primary target on the trade market.

Even with Victor Wembanyama delivering one of the best rookie seasons in NBA history last year, San Antonio still finished 22-60 for the second consecutive season. While Wembanyama proved he could immediately play at a Defensive Player of the Year level, the Spurs struggled on the scoring end.

One issue in particular was the team’s lack of playmaking. It’s been highlighted as a critical area the organization wants to address this summer and while the 2024 NBA Draft offers some options, San Antonio seems to be keeping a much closer eye on the trade market.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young and Dejounte Murray are among the most talked-about NBA trade candidates in 2024. Beyond the Hawks’ tandem, there’s also speculation regarding the future of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland with the Cleveland Cavaliers. If Cleveland extends Mitchell, it’s been reported that Garland may request a trade.

According to NBA insider Sam Amico, the Spurs are “very interested” in swinging a trade with the Cavaliers for Garland if he becomes available.

San Antonio views Garland as an ideal complementary point guard to pair with Wembanyama, providing much-needed playmaking for the Spurs lineup and fitting into the team’s long-term timeline for contention.

Darius Garland contract: $36.725 million salary (2024-’25), $42.166 million salary (2025-’26), $44.886 million salary (2026-’27)

Garland is under team control through the 2027-’28 season, which would provide San Antonio with added long-term security. While his production dipped last season with Mitchell on the floor, Garland was an All-Star just two years ago and averaged 21.7 points and 8.6 assists per game.

San Antonio does have the draft capital and players to acquire Mitchell, but it’s possible Cleveland would be looking to flip whatever assets it could acquire to land an impact forward. One possibility might be a three-team deal, with Garland landing in San Antonio and Brandon Ingram being flipped to Cleveland with the Pelicans receiving compensation from both the Spurs and Cavaliers.