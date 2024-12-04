NFL coaches wondering if Cincinnati Bengals will fire Zac Taylor

Last season, the Cincinnati Bengals had a disappointing 9-8 record after reaching the AFC Conference Championship in 2022. The Bengals have taken another significant step back this season, entering the Week 14 NFL schedule at 4-8.
Zac Taylor’s Bengals have had their fair share of ups and downs, but a 0-3 start kicked their season off on a sour note that they haven’t been able to overcome. Despite Joe Burrow being one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks in 2024, Cincinnati’s defense ranks 31st in the NFL, allowing 28.3 PPG.
While Cincinnati’s offense ranks fifth in scoring, the Bengals have lost three games in a row, leading some around the league to question Coach Taylor’s job security.
Cincinnati Bengals not expected to fire Zac Taylor, but some are curious
Zac Taylor is in his sixth season as head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals. His first season was rocky too, going 2-14. Joe Burrow’s first year wasn’t much better, ending at 4-11-1. Ever since, Cincinnati has been an annual playoff contender.
But it’s what’s happened across the past two seasons that has some NFL coaches wondering if Coach Taylor’s job is safe in Cincinnati.
As noted, the Bengals don’t typically like to throw money away, and the early results from Coach Taylor were extremely positive. While Taylor might not get fired, there is always the rare possibility of another NFL team making a trade offer that is too good to refuse.
