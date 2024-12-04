NFL coaches wondering if Cincinnati Bengals will fire Zac Taylor

Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Last season, the Cincinnati Bengals had a disappointing 9-8 record after reaching the AFC Conference Championship in 2022. The Bengals have taken another significant step back this season, entering the Week 14 NFL schedule at 4-8.

Zac Taylor’s Bengals have had their fair share of ups and downs, but a 0-3 start kicked their season off on a sour note that they haven’t been able to overcome. Despite Joe Burrow being one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks in 2024, Cincinnati’s defense ranks 31st in the NFL, allowing 28.3 PPG.

While Cincinnati’s offense ranks fifth in scoring, the Bengals have lost three games in a row, leading some around the league to question Coach Taylor’s job security.

Related: NFL coaching candidates 2025: Identifying top NFL head coach candidates

Cincinnati Bengals not expected to fire Zac Taylor, but some are curious

Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Zac Taylor is in his sixth season as head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals. His first season was rocky too, going 2-14. Joe Burrow’s first year wasn’t much better, ending at 4-11-1. Ever since, Cincinnati has been an annual playoff contender.

But it’s what’s happened across the past two seasons that has some NFL coaches wondering if Coach Taylor’s job is safe in Cincinnati.

“This is the time of year when people are trying to figure out which rumors are true and which surprise job will open. For example, I’ve had multiple coaches in the league text me this week about the Bengals job, wondering if Zac Taylor is on the hot seat. Not sure I see that, given some of the goodwill Taylor has built up there and owner Mike Brown’s propensity for cost control (Taylor has two more years left on his deal). But the next month will be about deciphering what’s real and what’s not. And perhaps Taylor will make staff changes there.” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Zac Taylor’s standing with Cincinnati Bengals

As noted, the Bengals don’t typically like to throw money away, and the early results from Coach Taylor were extremely positive. While Taylor might not get fired, there is always the rare possibility of another NFL team making a trade offer that is too good to refuse.

Related: 1 bold prediction for every game on NFL Week 14 schedule, including Bengals vs. Cowboys