Insider urges Chicago Bears to trade for top NFL head coach

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bears need a new head coach after moving on from Matt Eberflus following a 14-32 record across three seasons. Falling to 4-8, with Eberflus losing the locker room was seemingly the final straw.

Now Thomas Brown has taken over on an interim basis, but the Bears will need to find a more permanent solution this offseason. They’ve been linked to several of the top coaching candidates in the 2025 hiring cycle, but now an NFL insider is suggesting the Bears chase after one of the best football coaches in the league.

Related: Chicago Bears expected to pursue NFL’s most sought-after coaching candidate

PFT suggests Chicago Bears should trade for Kyle Shanahan as next head coach

Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bears feel they have the “most coveted” head coaching vacancy in the NFL this offseason. Having a young franchise quarterback in Caleb Williams is a big reason why. Yet, the Bears also have several other young pieces to build around, including Rome Odunze, Jaylon Johnson, and more.

As a result of their roster-building success, some believe the Bears could viably make a play for one of the best coaches in the NFL. Specifically, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio believes the Bears should call the San Francisco 49ers about trading for coach Kyle Shanahan.

“The Bears should give it a whirl. Specifically, they should make the inquiry as to 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan. There’s no obvious reason to think he or the team would like a fresh start. From his perspective, it’s fruitless; he’s under contract. From the team’s perspective, who really ever knows?



Shanahan’s dad, Mike, is from the Chicago area. More importantly, Shanahan is an offensive wizard who would get the most out of quarterback Caleb Williams.

However it would play out, it starts with a phone call. The Bears should make the call.

Yes, it will cost them multiple draft picks. Given his track record in San Francisco, it will be worth it.” PFT’s Mike Florio on Chicago Bears’ coaching future

If not Shanahan, Florio suggests the Bears should place a call to Miami for Mike McDaniel, Cleveland for Kevin Stefanski, or Baltimore for John Harbaugh. Of course, none of these teams may be willing to move on from their proven coaches, only to land in the same spot the Bears are in, constantly searching for a solution that can help put their franchises back on the path to contention.

Related: Chicago Bears address coaching rumors, GM Ryan Poles’ future