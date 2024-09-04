Chicago Bears reporter reveals specific scenario that would reignite cooled hot seat under Matt Eberflus in 2024

Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

While it seems like the job of Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is safe for another season, a notable reporter for the team claims that could all change if one specific scenario plays out with a certain AFC team.

There is a solid amount of optimism surrounding the Bears heading into their 2024 season opener this Sunday. They have some talented pieces on the roster, like wide receiver DJ Morroe. And there is a strong belief they may have a legitimate future franchise quarterback in rookie Caleb Williams.

After losing seasons in his first two years as head coach, Matt Eberflus was feeling a lot of heat from Chicago fans last season. However, since the team did win more games than they did in 2022, and have a rookie QB this season, it seems the pressure on the coach has eased heading into the new season.

That cooled hot seat was something Chicago Sun-Times Bears reporter Mark Potash took a look at on Tuesday. And how recent comments by Chicago Chairman George McCaskey about being “patient” and expecting “growing pains” seemed to indicate that Eberflus is safe in 2024.

Matt Eberflus record: 10-24

Could Jim Harbaugh affect Matt Eberflus’ future with the Chicago Bears?

However, Potash suggested that one situation out on the West Coast could send a message that makes Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles rethink having a different person oversee Williams and the team’s growth sooner rather than later.

“Then again, keep an eye on Harbaugh in Los Angeles. If the former Bears quarterback works his magic with the Chargers and turns Justin Herbert from a sub-.500 quarterback (30-32) into a big winner and puts the team in contention in the AFC West, Poles’ decision not even to take a shot at an upgrade might turn up the heat if Eberflus and the Bears are slow out of the gate,” Potash wrote.

Eberflus is actually a popular pick to win 2024 NFL Coach of the Year on some betting sites. Just ahead of Harbaugh.

