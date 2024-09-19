Popular NFL analyst links Las Vegas Raiders to blockbuster Matthew Stafford trade before Nov. deadline

Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

If the Las Vegas Raiders are still in search of an impact quarterback that can take them to a new level in 2024, a popular NFL analyst suggested a potential option currently plays close to Vegas.

Entering the 2024 NFL season, the biggest storyline surrounding the Raiders was what they would do at quarterback. Despite their best efforts to trade up for one of the talented prospects in April’s draft, Las Vegas ended up going forward with free-agent veteran Gardner Minshew.

The former Eagles and Colts backup has been rock-solid in his first two games as the team’s starting QB. But most assume his ceiling is probably leading them to a Wild Card birth. The organization certainly would be open to trading for a star QB before the trade deadline, but would one actually be available?

That was the topic of conversation on a recent edition of ESPN’s “NFL Live.” One name that came up was Rams QB Matthew Stafford. Los Angeles is already 0-2, doesn’t have Aaron Donald anymore, and is already dealing with major injuries. The team could feel they are better off moving the aging QB and one ESPN analyst connected him to the Raiders.

Matthew Stafford contract: Four years, $160 million

“If they were to [take trade offers], what teams are we talking about? I am going to pitch one to you guys. The Raiders,” NFL analyst Mina Kimes suggested. “From watching the first two weeks, that is a very good defense. Davante Adams is still one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. Brock Bowers looks like a dude. Imagine Matthew Stafford there? I’m just throwing it out.”

The two-time Pro Bowler has one year and $27 million left on his contract before there is an out after the 2025 season. He would make a lot of sense and has played well to start the season. Seemingly putting the concerns about his health from couple of years ago to bed.

