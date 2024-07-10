Visiting the Pocono Raceway: Here’s everything you need to know before you hit the track

Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Also known as the ‘Tricky Triangle,’ the Pocono Raceway is one of the most famous tracks in motorsports and is quite challenging for the drivers who compete on it. Before you plan your visit to the fan-favorite track, here is everything you need to know about Pennsylvania’s Pocono Raceway.

Where is Pocono Raceway?

The track is situated in Long Pond Pennsylvania. Located in the Pocono Mountains of the northeastern part of the state, it can be easily reached from New York City and Philadelphia which is approximately two hours away by car. The address for the track is 1234 Long Pond Road, Long Pond, PA 18334.

How long is the Pocono Raceway track?

It’s a 2.5-mile-long tri-oval track that is a special triangular shape. The track features three turns, each modeled after turns from other famous tracks. Turn 1 has a 14-degree banking with the model of Trenton Speedway. Turn 2 will have 8-degree-banking with the inspiration from Indianapolis Motor Speedway. And lastly, Turn 3 has a 6 degree-banking inspired by the Milwaukee Mile.

How big is Pocono Raceway?

Overall, the raceway stretches approximately 1,025 acres. The track is the main focus of this large property of land that has grandstands, infield zones, and facilities for spectators and the teams.

How many people does Pocono Raceway hold?

The “Tricky Triangle” can accommodate 76,812 spectators in the main grandstand, including premium seating and suites, on a jam-packed race day.

Who owns Pocono Raceway?

Mattco Inc., the family-owned company created by Joseph II and Rose Mattioli, owns Pocono Raceway. It was founded in the 1960s and to this day, the Mattioli family’s descendants are in charge of the raceway, including Nick Igdalsky and Brandon Igdalsky.

When was Pocono Raceway built?

The Raceway was built in 1968 and at the beginning, it was developed as a 0.75-mile oval track. The track was extended to the existing 2.5 miles triangular design by 1971 and the first major event was held in the same year in the new configuration.

Can you bring beer into Pocono Raceway?

Yes, you are allowed to take beer into Pocono Raceway. Coolers with food, drinks, and beer are allowed but must not be larger than 12″ x 12″ x 12″. However, containers made from glass are not allowed.

How many laps is the Pocono Raceway?

The main race event of the NASCAR Cup Series is 400 miles which is equal to 160 laps around the 2.5-mile circuit. Whereas The NASCAR Xfinity Series race will be a 90-lap race covering a total distance of 225 miles.

How fast do NASCAR cars go at Pocono Raceway?

Due to the triangle shape of the track, the average speed often exceeds 170 mph during qualifying sessions. The best lap times set at Pocono have included speeds that have reached or exceeded 180 mph. These speeds are possible by Pocono’s long straightaways and sweeping turns. This circuit is one of the fastest tracks in the NASCAR circuit.

Does Pocono Raceway have lights?

The “Tricky Triangle” is not equipped with lights for night races so all the major events like NASCAR are run during the daylight.

How much are tickets at Pocono Raceway?

We are ready for you! Are you ready?@NASCAR Race weekend is almost here and if you don’t have your tickets yet, get them now because they are going fast!



🎟️:https://t.co/iKCPUpyggL#PAGetaway400 #ExplorePocono225 #CRCBrakleen175 #WhatTurn4 pic.twitter.com/i6l13tLwf3 — Pocono Raceway (@PoconoRaceway) July 10, 2024

The ticket cost for the weekend of events depends on the seating as well as the day of the race. For the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series event, tickets for the 100 Level will cost $50, the 200 Level in the Petty & Donohue Towers will cost $80 and tickets in the France Tower will cost $95.

The 300 Level tickets go for as much as $195 while the Terrace Club tickets are $250. Tickets for Club Pocono (Pit Side Club) are $150 while for Skybox tickets, covering Friday to Sunday, it’s $600.

Is there infield parking at Pocono Raceway?

Yes, there is infield parking and there are various forms of camping spaces that are possible. They are available with electricity, water, and sewage service connections. You can have general, reserved, and premium sectors which have different prospects and options. However, it would be better to arrive with a prior reservation and check the official website.

How much is parking at Pocono Raceway?

The Grandstand areas have free parking. But if you are parking in the infield, an Infield parking pass is required for that. The information on the fees for the passes and other specific arrangements for parking is provided on the official event page.