Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive coordinator praises Justin Fields, while possibly criticizing Russell Wilson

After the Pittsburgh Steelers won the Russell Wilson sweepstakes, the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback agreed to a contract worth the veteran minimum salary. The assumption was that Wilson would be Mike Tomlin’s starting quarterback, and the coach echoed this sentiment. Yet, after the Steelers also traded for former first-round pick Justin Fields, some weren’t convinced of Wilson’s stronghold on the starting role.

Then, the injury happened, with Wilson hurting his calf during training camp. He later suited up for the preseason before tweaking the injury and lengthening his recovery time. This cracked the door wide open for Fields to start each of the Steelers’ first five games, where he led them to a 3-2 record.

To say that Fields has been better than advertised after arriving from the Bears for a 2025 sixth-round pick that could be upgraded to a fourth would be an understatement. But it’s not just his play on the field that has his coaching staff enamored with the 25-year-old QB.

Arthur Smith: There’s no drama to Justin Fields

On Thursday, as the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare for their Week 6 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, offensive coordinator Arthur Smith spent some time talking to the media about how much he appreciates being able to coach Justin Fields.

While doing so, some couldn’t help but wonder if Smith was also criticizing Russell Wilson in the process. Here are Smith’s comments.

“There’s no drama to him. He doesn’t try to live through his avatar or create a perception. That’s probably why he was so endearing to his teammates in Chicago. Extremely coachable, extremely bright.” Arthur Smith on Justin Fields.

Despite being a superstar at Ohio State, Fields has never been a star in the NFL. Not quite like Wilson has, as a nine-time Pro Bowl QB.

Is Smith suggesting Wilson tries to “live through his avatar or create a perception?” Probably not, as those would be some highly controversial comments inside a locker room he shares with Wilson, yet again, some are wondering if they had some sort of hidden meaning behind them anyway.

