NFL reviewing George Pickens’ controversial eye black message in Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 5 loss

George Pickens and the Pittsburgh Steelers had an extra chip on their shoulders heading into their Week 5 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys in primetime. The Steelers had one of the best records in the NFL but had been coming off their first loss of the season, a 27-27 heartbreaker.

So when Pickens took the field for Sunday night’s scrum, he had a message to share.

George Pickens’ explicit message puts him under NFL microscope

Over the years, players have used their eye black to share a personal message. Sometimes it’s a bible verse, someone’s initials or jersey number. But last Sunday for George Pickens, it was perhaps what could be seen as a warning to his opponents, or a reminder to his quarterback in the huddle.

Pickens had written, “Open F—ing Always” in silver ink on his eye black draped across his nose, stretching from cheek to cheek. His decision not only caught the attention of cameras broadcasting the game, it also drew the ire of the NFL league office.

League rules prevent players from “wearing, displaying, or otherwise conveying personal messages either in personal writing or illustration unless such message has been approved in advance by the league office.”

We’re going to go out on a limb and say no one who shares a workspace with commissioner Roger Goodell approved this message in advance.

Now, Pickens is facing potential discipline by the league, which could involve a fine.

Meanwhile, his head coach, Mike Tomlin, appeared to be clueless about what Pickens had written on his eye black.

“I don’t know what messaging you’re talking about regarding his eye black.” Mike Tomlin on George Pickens

Pickens played a new career-low 34 snaps in Pittsburgh’s loss. Yet, he was still targeted seven times but only caught three passes for 26 yards. However, he’s still the Steelers’ leader in targets, receptions, and yards this season.

If he is fined, we won’t find out until Saturday, when the NFL typically discloses that information via their game-day accountability report that comes out each week.

